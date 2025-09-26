Shropshire’s Ludlow Racecourse offers best value for money in UK with cheapest ticket, pint and more, study finds

The Racing Post Price Index, launched to coincide with the return of jump racing this autumn, has placed Ludlow Racecourse at the top of its nationwide rankings after analysing the cost of a day at the races for casual punters across the country.

The index compared general admission prices for non-premier racedays, the cost of 'essential' refreshments - including a pint, a burger, and a bottle of water - and each course’s average rating on review platforms such as Tripadvisor and Google Reviews.

Ludlow Racecourse

Ludlow outperformed the competition by topping or sharing top spot in four out of the five measured categories. It boasts the cheapest general admission ticket at just £10, the lowest-priced pint at £4.50, a burger for only £4, and a bottle of water available for £1.

A spokesperson for the Racing Post said: "A trip to Shropshire could be on the cards for many punters during the upcoming jumps season with the track ranked as the best value for money course in Britain and perhaps not the first racecourse that springs to mind when thinking of horse racing.

Ludlow Racecourse has been crowned the best value-for-money jumps track in Britain by the Racing Post

"Our index has also shown that there is still value for money to be had in racing despite the current headwinds facing the sport, and we hope this helps get Britain going back racing this jumps season and keeps the sport in a healthy place."

The study comes at a time of unrest in the sport after the British horseracing industry went on strike earlier this month in protest against the Government's proposed 21 per cent tax rate for horseracing bets.

Liam Treadwell at Ludlow Racecourse

Ludlow Racecourse is one of the few remaining privately owned tracks in Britain. Racing has taken place on the site since 1725, although local legend suggests horses were matched there as early as the 14th century by soldiers from nearby Ludlow Castle.

Now a dedicated National Hunt course, Ludlow hosts a minimum of 16 fixtures each year, offering scenic views across the Shropshire countryside, including the Clee Hills. The venue has also retained a distinct Edwardian charm and boasts a picturesque grandstand.

Ludlow Racecourse has been crowned the best value-for-money jumps track in Britain

Following Ludlow in the rankings was Taunton Racecourse in Somerset, taking second place overall, with Hexham and Newton Abbot ranking third and fourth, respectively.

All data for the Racing Post Price Index was collected between August 1 and August 31.