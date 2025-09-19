Ludlow bus services get winter overhaul after passenger concerns - new timetables revealed here

New timetables for the 701 (North Ludlow), 702 (South Ludlow) and 722 (Park & Ride) services will come into effect on Monday, October 27.

The changes are the result of talks between Ludlow’s three Shropshire councillors, Shropshire Council transport officers, and the cabinet member and deputy cabinet member for transport, after local bus users raised concerns about existing service levels.

The council has announced that the 701 and 702 services will now run every 45 minutes, while the 722 will run every half an hour. All services will serve Ludlow School.

The 703 service, that was introduced last year to cover drivers' breaks, will be removed. Shropshire Council said the 701 and 702 services will continue throughout the day to provide "consistency" for passengers.

A Ludlow Park & Ride bus. Picture: Andy Boddington

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport, said: "Whilst a formal consultation is planned in 2026, when the contract for all Ludlow town bus services is up for renewal, our focus was on supporting bus users through the winter months, and we explored various options to ensure an improved bus service is provided during this period - whilst recognising the general financial pressures the council faces.

"I want to thank Ludlow’s local councillors, Shropshire Council officers and Minsterley Motors for working in partnership to help find the best solution for residents."

Changes

The 701 service will run on a 45 minute frequency. The first bus will be at 8am from Rocks Green. The final bus will leave the Ludlow Assembly Rooms at 5.15pm, terminating on its return journey, opposite The Compasses.

The 702 service will also run on a 45 minute frequency. This south town service will also operate two route variations - either via Old Street or back via Station Road as it returns to Castle Square.

The first departure will be at 8am from the Eco Park Park & Ride site. The last bus will be at 5.15pm from the Ludlow Assembly Rooms, terminating on its return journey, opposite The Compasses.

Meanwhile, the 722 Park & Ride service will run every 30 minutes. The first bus (a 702 service) will depart Eco Park at 8am, and will call at Ludlow School before continuing to Castle Square. The last bus will depart the Ludlow Assembly Rooms at 5.40pm.

The Ludlow Park & Ride service provides an express between the ECO Park, Ludlow Railway Station, Corve Street, and the Assembly Rooms.

Further information can be found here.