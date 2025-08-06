Ludlow Town Council reaffirms support for town crier after expenses controversy

Terrence Mullett is regularly seen in Ludlow, appearing weekly at Ludlow Market. As part of his voluntary role he has also supported Ludlow Rotary Duck Race and the 25th anniversary of the Local to Ludlow produce market.

Ahead of a full council meeting held on July 28, Mr Mullett asked for sponsorship to support the expense of the specialist town crier clothing and hosting a town crier competition in Ludlow.

The latter, the report said, “would be fun and attract visitors to Ludlow”. However, it added that, as with any event, there are expenses associated with running it.

Earlier this year, Ludlow Town Council agreed that it would not cover any of Mr Mullett’s expenses and that it should only cover events “within the parish of Ludlow”.

Ludlow town crier Terrence Mullett appears weekly at Ludlow Market. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

The report showed that, on July 12, Mr Mullett represented Ludlow at the South of England Town Crier Championship in Wareham, Dorset.

Town clerk Gina Wilding reassured members that any expenses were not paid by the town council.

Last year, Mr Mullett was relieved of his duties as town crier of Hereford because the city council could not justify paying his expenses. It was reported that he had more than 20 invitations to attend events in other parts of the country and “took great pride” in promoting the city.

Councillors therefore decided to reject the sponsorship opportunity, and to host a competition.

Following the decision, some people took to social media to criticise the town council’s stance, saying it was “a disgrace” and councils “are not short of a few quid”.

Ludlow Town Council has now issued a statement to “clarify and address any misinformation” regarding the appointment and responsibilities of the town crier.

“The position of town crier is a valued ceremonial civic role within the town,” said a spokesperson.

“It is a voluntary, unpaid position, appointed annually at the Mayor Making ceremony. The role includes announcing civic events, participating in parades and official ceremonies, representing Ludlow at public and charitable functions, and promoting the town’s rich history and tourism.

“Mr Terrence Mullett, Ludlow’s current town crier, carries out his duties with great enthusiasm and commitment, including regular appearances in the town centre every Friday. Upon his appointment, Mr Mullett agreed to the council’s terms and has established a positive working relationship with council staff.

“As the role of town crier has only recently been re-established in Ludlow, the council carefully considered a request to allow sponsorship of the role and to host a competition in the town. On this occasion, the council decided that neither initiative was appropriate.

“Ludlow Town Council remains fully supportive of civic ceremonial roles, including that of the town crier, and appreciates the value they bring to the community.”