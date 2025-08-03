Ludlow Town Council won’t help out town crier with expenses

Terrence Mullett is regularly seen in Ludlow, appearing weekly at Ludlow Market. The voluntary role has also seen him support Ludlow Rotary Duck Race and the 25th anniversary of the Local to Ludlow produce market.

Ahead of a full council meeting held on Monday (July 28), Mr Mullett asked for sponsorship to support the expense of the specialist town crier clothing and hosting a town crier competition in Ludlow.

The latter, the report said, “would be fun and attract visitors to Ludlow”. However, it added that, as with any event, there are expenses associated with running it.

Earlier this year, Ludlow Town Council agreed that it would not cover any of Mr Mullett’s expenses and that it should only cover events “within the parish of Ludlow”.

The report showed that, on July 12, Mr Mullett represented Ludlow at the South of England Town Crier Championship in Wareham, Dorset.

Town clerk Gina Wilding reassured members that any expenses were not paid by the town council.

Ludlow town crier, Terrence Mullett appears weekly at Ludlow Market. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

Last year, Mr Mullett was relieved of his duties as town crier of Hereford because the city council could not justify paying his expenses. It was reported that he had more than 20 invitations to attend events in other parts of the country and “took great pride” in promoting the city.

“When we originally had the town crier come to full council to make a decision, we were told it wouldn’t cost the council anything to have the town crier wear uniform,” said Councillor Darren Childs.

“This is sponsorship, not costs, but it doesn’t really go into detail about what [the sponsorship] it is and how it’s going to be spent.”

Councillor Glenn Ginger added: “The minutes say that the town crier would be at no cost whatsoever to Ludlow Town Council and that he will provide his own uniform.

“This is completely against it and there is full history about the town crier being asked to leave his position at Hereford because they couldn’t afford his expense claims.

“This isn’t what the town crier was engaged for and is against everything that was agreed.”

Councillor Viv Parry also warned that it would cost the town council “an awful lot of money” if it went forward for the town crier competition.

“It’s not just about the cost, it will also take up a lot of staff time,” added Councillor Robert Owen.

Mr Mullett has been approached for comment.