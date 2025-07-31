Ludlow police seek lead thief

PCSO Beth Francis from the local safer neighbourhood team said the lead thief struck earlier this week and would have needed a ladder.

She said: "We are appealing to the Ludlow community after we have received reports of the theft of lead from a property located in Dinham.

"The theft took place between July 27 and 28 where persons unknown have removed a length of lead from the property which would have required a ladder to reach and at least two people to carry it out."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 00331_I_28072025