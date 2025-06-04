Business development site on Ludlow's eco-park goes up for sale for £135k

The half-acre site on the Shropshire-Council owned eco-park is suitable for "a variety of commercial development" according to sales listings placed online this week.

The grassland site sits next to the existing Premier Medical business on Eco Park Road, with agents Halls saying the plot offers a "rare opportunity" to acquire commercial land in South Shropshire.

The Eco Park, near Sheet Road in Ludlow, was built in 2005 and is also home to the town's Park and Ride bus service. The development is part of the "rural regeneration zone” (RRZ) covering large parts of Herefordshire and Shropshire.

"The Eco Park is the premier commercial quarter of Ludlow with a variety of office and business units and is also home to the Park and Ride service that serves the town of Ludlow," read the online sales listing.

"The Eco Park is accessed from Sheet Road to an estate road that serves the Eco Park as a whole and provides access to the plot of land. The Eco park is located approximately 1.5 miles east of the centre of the town of Ludlow.

"The plot of land is located in proximity of all local amenities."

The listing can be viewed online via Halls.