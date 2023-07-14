Ice cream, beer and Yorkshire Tea among serial thief's £1,300 haul after targeting same shop 14 times in two months

A serial thief stole ice cream, laundry tablets and electric toothbrushes in a two-month crime spree worth more than £1,300.

One Stop in Gravel Hill, Ludlow. Picture: Google
Anthony Shingler, aged 38, stole from shops in Ludlow 18 times - including 14 thefts from One Stop in Gravel Hill.

His most lucrative raids included a £400 haul of electric toothbrushes from Tesco in Station Drive on June 17, £205 worth of toothbrushes and toiletries from the same store on July 4 and bottles of laundry detergent worth a total of £100 from One Stop on June 27.

Other items he stole included drinks, yoghurts, chocolate, chilled food, meat, baby food, shampoo, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Kronenbourg beer and Yorkshire Tea.

Shingler, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 18 charges of theft and one charge of failing to remain during a drugs assessment.

The case was deferred for a pre-sentence report. Shingler was remanded in custody, and will next appear for his sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court on July 26.

