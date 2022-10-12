Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Private meeting to consider confidential legal advice over collapse of Ludlow Town Walls

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Town councillors will be meeting to consider confidential legal advice from a barrister relating to the collapse of two 10 metre sections of Ludlow Town Walls nearly 10 years ago.

Portions of Ludlow Town Walls fell down in 2013
Portions of Ludlow Town Walls fell down in 2013

Ludlow Town Council has been convened for a meeting on Monday with the item set to be discussed in an exempt session, with no members of the public allowed to attend.

The collapse was followed by a wrangle over who was responsible for paying to repair the historic walls, with Ludlow Town Council agreeing to lead the work in 2015.

The walls were originally built to protect the town from the threat of Welsh attack and civil war. It is believed they were built in about 1270.

They encompassed parts of the existing town, making use of Ludlow Castle, and included eight gates and at least three mural towers.

The issue of repair work, which is likely to require significant funding, is complicated by the requirement for it to take place at a certain time of the year – between April and September, because of the historic materials required for the work.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News