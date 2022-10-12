Private meeting to consider confidential legal advice over collapse of Ludlow Town Walls

Portions of Ludlow Town Walls fell down in 2013

Ludlow Town Council has been convened for a meeting on Monday with the item set to be discussed in an exempt session, with no members of the public allowed to attend.

The collapse was followed by a wrangle over who was responsible for paying to repair the historic walls, with Ludlow Town Council agreeing to lead the work in 2015.

The walls were originally built to protect the town from the threat of Welsh attack and civil war. It is believed they were built in about 1270.

They encompassed parts of the existing town, making use of Ludlow Castle, and included eight gates and at least three mural towers.