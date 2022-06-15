Council turns to co-option after no election called to replace councillors

Ludlow Guildhall - Ludlow Town Council.

Ludlow Town Council has 15 seats for elected members but currently only has 13 people filling them to represent wards in the area.

Two town councillors recently resigned, including Andy Boddington in the Gallows Bank ward, and officials advertised the fact they were looking for replacements. But no-one has stepped forward to call an election. Councillor Boddington stayed on his separate Shropshire Council seat.

Now the council has gone to another option in order to try to fill the vacancies, it's called co-option and means candidates can apply without an election taking place.

A council spokesman said: "Due to causal vacancies caused by resignations and no call for an election, Ludlow Town Council invites applications for co-option in Gallows Bank Ward (1) and in Hayton Ward (1)."

Candidates must be at least 18 years old; be a British citizen, an eligible Commonwealth citizen or a citizen of any other member state of the European Union.

They must also be either on the register of local government electors for the parish/community at the time of their nomination, or occupied any land or other premises as owner or tenant in the parish/community during 12 months before the day of their nomination and the day of election.

Or their main or only place of work during the 12 months prior to the day of your nomination and the day of election has been in the parish/community area.

Or candidates have lived in the parish/community area or within three miles of it during 12 months before the day of their nomination.

Candidates are disqualified if they are employed by the council or hold a paid office under the council.

People who have been declared bankrupt in the last five years and have not repaid debts also cannot put their names forward.

People convicted of a criminal offence and sentenced to at least three months imprisonment (including any suspended sentence) within the previous five years are disqualified due to corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act 1983 or the Audit Commission Act.

The council also warns anyone interested that if they canvass members of council for co-option will be disqualified from standing for the vacancy.

For more information relating to these qualifications, visit https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/sites/default/files/pdf_file/Part-1-Can-you-stand-for-election-P-and-C.pdf

People who are eligible and wish to be considered for co-option as Councillor, should complete the application form available on Ludlow Town Council’s website https://www.ludlow.gov.uk/your-council/councillors/becoming-a-councillor and return it to townclerk@ludlow.gov.uk by Friday, July 15.