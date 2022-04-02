Ambulance campaigner wins town council seat - by a whisker

Darren Childs with Freddie the dog, son Harry Childs, daughter Myla Childs and Cally Childs

After a recount Mr Childs won his seat in the Gallows Bank Ward by 173 votes to Tom Scott Bell's 169 on a turnout of just 16.51 per cent.

Following the election Mr Childs said: "I am thankful the people of Ludlow have voted for me to try and improve the ambulance times and local services."

Mr Childs, 35, started campaigning after his baby girl, who was suffering a seizure after having a fever that would not come down, was left waiting for more than half an hour for paramedics.

Since then a campaign called Ludlow Needs Ambulances has spread across the county with activists in many corners of Shropshire.

He said his first action a councillor is to invite Ludlow MP Philip Dunne to a meeting on April 25.

Mr Dunne has said he will present a petition but Mr Childs is lobbying his MP to do more.

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington said: "The vote went to a recount and he won by four votes. That must be the closest result in Ludlow since Viv Parry lost to Martin-Taylor Smith for the Ludlow South unitary ward by just two votes a decade ago.