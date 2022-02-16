Ludlow farm worker died after large tree fell on him, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of Trevor Kenneth Jones, from Ludlow, was opened in Shrewsbury.

It heard that Mr Jones, known as Ken, was cutting trees down for work when colleagues noticed he had "disappeared from view".

It was discovered that a large tree had fallen on top of the 54-year-old arable operator.

His colleagues called 999, and he was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.