Ludlow farm worker died after large tree fell on him, inquest hears

By Nick HumphreysLudlowPublished:

A Shropshire farm worker died after being crushed by a falling tree.

An inquest into the death of Trevor Kenneth Jones, from Ludlow, was opened in Shrewsbury.

It heard that Mr Jones, known as Ken, was cutting trees down for work when colleagues noticed he had "disappeared from view".

It was discovered that a large tree had fallen on top of the 54-year-old arable operator.

His colleagues called 999, and he was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest, at Shirehall, until May 26.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

