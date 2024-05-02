Church tower lit up in memory of man who brought May Fair to Ludlow, on the day his family's lorries roll into town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

And with this year's May Fair due to dominate the market town's centre over the next few days St Laurence's Church will be lit up right through the weekend and into Monday.

A spokesperson for the church tweeted on X: "Remembering David Wynn who brought the Mayfair to Ludlow for 50 years. Thank you for the fun, memories and excitement you gave to Ludlow."

Mr Wynn died last July and the church say the tower will be lit for the duration of the May Fair. They say they will be sharing some "lovely photos of him" from when he took part in the town's famous church service on the dodgems.

St. Laurence's Church in Ludlow

This year’s May Fair will mark 50 years since the Wynn family took over running the popular event.

It runs from today until Monday and there is a special special exhibit at the town’s museum to celebrate the half-century of the Wynn family’s involvement. The exhibit will be open until late June.

The fair will open for a fun-filled weekend of excitement from this afternoon (Thursday).

One of the favourite traditions is the unique May Fair Sunday service, taking place on the dodgem cars at 11.30am on Sunday, May 5. Visitors are welcome.

Ludlow Museum, located at the Buttercross, is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 4pm.

The exhibit will offer a glimpse into the history and heritage of this beloved event. Admission to the museum is £1.20, with free entry for children under 16 (subsidised by The Friends of Ludlow Museum).

Road closures took effect from 6pm on Wednesday and will be in place until Tuesday at 10 am. Roads affected; High Street, Market Square, Castle Street Car Park, the top of Dinham and the top of Mill Street. The Castle Street toilet opening hours will be 11am-11pm.

And the May Fair Sunday service will take place on the dodgem cars at 11:30 am on Sunday May 5.