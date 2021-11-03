New development into frozen food meals at Ludlow Food Bank. In picture: Diane Garrini, left, and Pauline Wareham

Ludlow Food Bank has added frozen ready meals to the packages that some people will be able to get after teaming up with another organisation in town.

Clare Whitehead, who looks after stock at the food bank said: "Hands Together Ludlow uses the kitchens at the Helena Lane Community Centre and we have a freezer, so we all thought it would make sense to put the two together."

The food bank's link to Hands Together Ludlow is Diane Garrini, who is pictured left, with volunteer Pauline Wareham.

Volunteers plan to gather once a month to batch cook meals that can be added to some food bank parcels.

But with demand for help running at about 100 people each month the food bank won't be able to give everyone a ready meal.

The volunteers at the first cooking session created cottage pies and bolognaise pasta bakes to store in the food bank freezer at Rockspring Community Centre.

"We are always trying to improve the nutritional value and the joy of food for people and we use donations to buy ingredients," added Clare. She said there are signs that demand for food bank parcels has increased recently.

"October was our busiest month of the year so far and this week we handed out 11, 13 and 14 parcels so there are signs that the demand has risen and is staying high."

An increase in demand for food banks has been anticipated following the end of the coronavirus-related furlough support payments, and reductions in Universal Credit.

The food bank now also includes £25 worth of vouchers that people spend in local independent shops including butchers, green grocers and bakers.

Ruth Davies, Ludlow Food Bank's coordinator said: "We are very fortunate to be able to do this in Ludlow.

"Many towns only have large chain shops and it is much more difficult to reach such an arrangement with national chains. The hugely positive thing about the vouchers is that it gives people more choice, and the dignity to choose items that they enjoy.”

In her most recent quarterly food bank report, Ruth said the most common reason for needing a food parcel is problems or delays with benefit payments.

However there were also people in full time work who were still struggling to make ends meet.

“This is a problem in a town with low average wages, but high average cost of living.

“Other reasons are because someone is having to self-isolate, and unable to shop on-line.

"Unfortunately 13 food parcels went to people who were victims of domestic violence, often in temporary accommodation after being forced to leave their homes.

"We have had five people who were rehoused, and the costs involved with moving took all their money for a short time. A food parcel helped them hugely. Four people were victims of theft.”

Any cooks who would like to help they can phone Ruth on 07896 706 189 or email foodparcelsatlbc@gmail.com