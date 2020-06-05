Menu

Ludlow writer releases patchwork of poems

By Toby Neal | Ludlow | South Shropshire entertainment | Published:

Ludlow's Diane Lyle has published a new and varied collection of her poems in a book called "Patchwork".

Her first short book, Love Shades, was published in 2011 and she self-published A Ludlow Love Affair in 2015, which was a collection of her poems accompanied by illustrations from local artists and photographers.

Patchwork represents a new direction as while her earlier books followed specific themes, Patchwork does not.

Diane said: "I was first published 20 years ago, with two or three poems appearing in two anthologies, and continued to have poems published in anthologies – about 17 I think – over the course of those years.

"These were all different poems. Patchwork contains new poems. The only one which appeared previously was in my self-published book A Ludlow Love Affair."

Patchwork, which costs £7.99 in paperback, is published by Austin Macauley and is available on Austinmacauley.com and from Amazon and all good booksellers.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

