Rugby legend turned cattle breeder to be top judge at upcoming Burwarton Show

Burwarton Show, one of the county's largest one-day agricultural events, returns to the showground in Cleobury North, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, on Thursday, August 7.

This year the show's Hereford cattle classes will have a high profile judge, as the former rugby referee, now equally respected Hereford breeder of Mairwen Pedigree Herefords, has accepted the society's invitation to judge the Hereford cattle.

Nigel Owens in his refereeing days

Nigel Owens is a retired Welsh international rugby union referee, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

He officiated in numerous prestigious competitions, including the Six Nations, Rugby World Cup, and Heineken Cup, and notably refereed the 2015 World Cup final. Owens retired from international refereeing in 2020 after reaching 100 test matches.

He worked on a dairy farm when he left school and since the age of eight always wanted to be a farmer.

Since retiring from refereeing Nigel now runs his own herd of pedigree Herefords in West Wales.

A spokesperson for the Burwarton Show said: "There is always a great turnout of Hereford cattle and this year promises to bring the best to our little corner of Shropshire.

"Rugby and agriculture are inextricably linked as many young farmers also cut their strength by playing rugby in their youth.

"Nigel brings a great combination to Burwarton Show. Be sure to learn what he has to say about the Hereford cattle that are presented before him."

Nigel is now a farmer

He added that around the showground there will be entertainment, shopping and food to cater for all ages and all tastes. The Food Hall is a ‘go to’ destination, offering an array of food, drink and ice cream produced by local small businesses.

The Wot’s Cooking team will present a schedule of cookery demonstrations. Other attractions include local crafts in the WI marquee with the handicraft and horticulture competitions. The Trade Stands, shopping arcade, craft demonstration area all provide a full-day experience and temptations.

To keep the youngsters entertained, the Aldabra Giant Tortoises are captivating. The Panic Circus in the Children’s Play Area and the Village Green programme runs throughout the day. The Conservation Area has demonstrations of rural skills of days gone by: scything, butter making, willow weaving and wood carving with opportunities to create something safely using soap.

There are several new events for 2025: the Children’s Sunflower Trail has nine sunflowers to find around the showground; the Burwarton Burn 5km & 10km Trail Run will set off from the Main Ring at 6.30pm; the Inter-Club Challenge will provide Main Ring entertainment from 5.30pm. Members can enjoy live music in the Member’s Pavilion from 7.30pm. All information can be found on the show's website.

Throughout the day there will be a full schedule of classes in the Horse Field, and this year, Burwarton will also be hosting two British Showjumping affiliated competitions in the Main Ring.