Special guests announced for Ludlow Castle's outdoor summer concert headlined by The Script

Award-winning global superstars The Script will be coming to Ludlow Castle for its outdoor summer concert series on July 17.

The Irish soft-rock band, formed in 2001, currently consists of Danny O'Donoghue, Glen Power, Benjamin Seargent and Ben Weaver.

The Script are set to take on Ludlow Castle with Sam Ryder and Jack Dean this July. Photo: Adriana Vasile

With seven acclaimed albums and many hit singles including Hall of Fame, Breakeven and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, The Script’s arrival in Ludlow has created a huge buzz in the south Shropshire town.

Festival-goers have much more to be excited about as organisers of Live at Ludlow have now announced the special guests joining The Script for the outdoor concert.

BRIT-nominated and critically acclaimed artist Sam Ryder and fast-rising northwestern singer-songwriter Jack Dean will be performing alongside the Irish band.

The show will kickstart festivities at Ludlow Castle. It will be followed by shows headlined by Faithless and Texas that same weekend.

The following weekend will see Supergrass, Olly Murs and Jess Glynne take centre stage for a wonderful celebration of music in the gorgeous grounds.