Car crashes near school outside Ludlow

A single car was involved in a collision near the Moor Park School, south of Ludlow, soon after midnight overnight.

One fire appliance was sent to the scene from Ludlow.

Nobody was trapped in the car, but the fire service did use their tools to isolate a fuel leak.

Earlier on Thursday night there was a false alarm at a school in a Shrewsbury suburb.

The alarm was raised at the Greenacres Primary School in Rutland at about 9.30pm.

One fire crew attended and it was determined that the alarm was caused by a system fault.