Tributes to 'lovely' 'hard-working' Ludlow Market trader

Roger Farmer was known for the stalls at Ludlow Market that he ran with his brother Robin, selling fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants.

Mr Farmer, who had suffered from bowel cancer, passed away earlier this month.

A prominent figure in Ludlow, particularly among its community of food businesses, Mr Farmer's death has prompted numerous messages of sympathy and condolence.

Ludlow Market officer Tony Caton said: "Roger will be sadly missed. He was a real character – a big sports fan, very, very, funny, and I used to love talking with him.

"There have been some lovely tributes from the market traders, and we have had a book of condolence at the market site. He was a lovely guy – I hold him in very high esteem. I will miss him enormously and the market will not be the same without him."

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Ludlow Food Festival said: "Word has reached us of the sad passing of Roger Farmer. A greengrocer for many years, Roger was a well known face in Ludlow and a regular on the market. Rarely a day went by he wasn’t there – often the first to arrive, and the last to leave. Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time."

Tish Dockerty, Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, said: "He was a really nice guy – one of those people who would do anything to help you and would go out of his way.

"He was very hard-working – he would take a huge amount of produce on to the square four days-a-week – a massive task. I'm sure he will be missed."