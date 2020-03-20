Coronavirus: Ludlow group pledges to support community if and when Covid-19 hits

Around fifty people attended a meeting at Ludlow Methodist Church on Tuesday, where attendees declared they would work together to help 'Let Ludlow Curb Covid'.

The group pledged that it would aim to help the whole of Ludlow understand what to do if and when Covid-19 hits the town, and support vulnerable groups and businesses by making sure everybody was "on the same wavelength".

Andy Boddington, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow North, said: "It was a great debate with Dr Catherine Beanland and Dr Caron Morton on the panel and professionals and volunteers in the audience. We wanted to ensure everyone was on the same wavelength and knew what to do."

Following discussions at the meeting, the group made its declaration.

"We, as a community in the Ludlow area, agree to work together to support: each other, essential services, businesses and vulnerable groups during the Covid-19 emergency," said Councillor Boddington.

"The clear message from this group to the community is: Let Ludlow curb Covid."

As part of its initiative, the group has put together an advice leaflet suggesting that people and businesses in Ludlow should carry out a risk assessment for their staff and family members, and help others to make plans of action if they become unwell.

The leaflet also outlines considerations the group believes to be important should cases of Covid 19 develop in the town, including delivery of essential items, care of dependants and support for those in social isolation.

"We want to help each other and do so while obeying all rules required by the health authorities," said Councillor Boddington.

"Thanks to everyone who has put in so much effort so far. We stand or fall by our declaration. I know we stand by it together."