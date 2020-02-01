Ludlow branch of Citizens Advice appeals for more volunteers

The Ludlow team is inviting potential recruits from all backgrounds and experience to sign up for an open day at its office in Lower Galdeford to find out more about the volunteer role.

Lynn Osborne, one of the 14 current volunteers, joined the Ludlow office three years ago and works as an adviser and assessor.

She said: “It’s given me an awareness and understanding of what goes on in other people’s lives – things I had no experience of.

"That helps to keep me grounded as well as making the most of my personal skills in a different way."

Lynn added that she particularly enjoyed the camaraderie of the team and the chance to tackle a new challenge.

“It’s all about giving something back by using your skills as part of a team,” she said.

As a result of her volunteer role, Lynn had the chance to take up a temporary paid job with Citizens Advice on the launch of Universal Credit.

“There are opportunities to move on to paid roles either with Citizens Advice or in other areas as a result of the training and experience you get as a volunteer,” she added.

Cris Willis, Citizens Advice Shropshire training supervisor, said the open day would give potential volunteers the chance to learn about the nationally recognised training and the commitment involved.

“We welcome volunteers from all walks of life and the open day gives everyone the opportunity to learn more about the Citizens Advice service and the roles available for volunteers," she said.

"There will be lots of advice at the open day on what is involved.

“The initial volunteer training sessions involve two days per week for the first four weeks.

"After that we ask that volunteers give a minimum of six hours a week to complete their training and take on their new roles."

The Ludlow branch was originally set up as a charity 30 years ago building on the work of an existing advice service, and became the Ludlow office of Citizens Advice Shropshire in 2004.

The open day will be on February 11, from 10.30am to 3pm. To book a place, email training@shropshirecab.cabnet.org.uk.