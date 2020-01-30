Survey of Ludlow town walls to begin seven years after collapse

The protective netting will be removed from the section of collapsed wall behind St Laurence's Church on Friday, ready for site surveys to begin next week.

But only when this work is complete will the total cost of the repairs be known.

A 72-metre stretch of the walls collapsed in February 2013, sparking a two-and-a-half year wrangle over who should foot the bill – expected to run into the hundreds of thousands – for the restoration.

Ludlow Town Council agreed in October 2015 to take the lead and pay for the works, but further delays meant little progress was made until last year.

A breakthrough came in May 2019 when funding of £38,545 from the Public Works Loans Board was secured and the Morton Partnership was appointed as lead consultant and structural engineer.

Town clerk Gina Wilding said: "Since the conclusion of the ownership debate between the town council, Shropshire Council and the St Laurence’s Parochial Church Council (PCC), it was agreed that - led by Ludlow Town Council - all the parties would work together to manage the necessary repairs and maintain this part of the ancient walls for the benefit of the people of Ludlow.

"In terms of planning for the repair of the collapsed section, Ludlow Town Council has worked with the owner St Laurence’s PCC to facilitate the process, and consulted with Historic England and the Town Walls Trust to draw on their expertise.

"The scoping work is progressing. Ecological surveys have been undertaken, vegetation has been cleared, and a historic desk-based study is underway.

"Preparations for the site measurement survey has caused a delay, however the contractor has now been appointed."

When the extent and cost of the repair work are known, the town council will consider its options for funding the scheme, including through grant applications to Historic England and other sources.