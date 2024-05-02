Woman landed with £622 court bill for not having a valid train ticket

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lisa Marie Smith, aged 35, of Etnam Street, Leominster, was charged with boarding a train at Bristol Parkway in non compulsory ticket area without a valid ticket on January 16 this year.

Smith was not present at Bristol Magistrates' Court when her case was heard on Monday, April 29.

The court found that the case against Smith, brought by train company First Great Western, was proved in her absence.

Smith has been ordered to pay a fine of £220, compensation of £134, a victims' surcharge of £88 and prosecution costs of £180.

She has been given until May 27 this year to arrange to pay the £622 that she now owes the Crown.