MP 'excited' to see start of road works in border town
A town's MP has welcomed road and pavement improvements being made in a border town.
By David Tooley
Work in Leominster is being paid for by the £1.3 million that the town received through the Government's funding for High Street Heritage Action Zones, designed to help local economic recovery.
Sir Bill Wiggin, the MP for North Herefordshire, said: “I am excited to see the positive impact of the resurfacing which will make our town centre safer and more accessible for pedestrians and road users alike.