Shropshire Star
Close

MP 'excited' to see start of road works in border town

A town's MP has welcomed road and pavement improvements being made in a border town.

Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Sir Bill Wiggin, Member of Parliament for North Herefordshire

Work in Leominster is being paid for by the £1.3 million that the town received through the Government's funding for High Street Heritage Action Zones, designed to help local economic recovery.

Sir Bill Wiggin, the MP for North Herefordshire, said: “I am excited to see the positive impact of the resurfacing which will make our town centre safer and more accessible for pedestrians and road users alike.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular