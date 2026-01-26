Shropshire Council's planning officers have given the green light to a proposal for a new children's play area at Stokesay Castle, near Craven Arms - a stunning site which dates back to the 13th century.

English Heritage had submitted an application to Shropshire Council requesting permission for the new timber-based play area, proposed for a site next to the car park and tea rooms.

The plan is to create a play area inspired by Stokesay Castle itself.

Shropshire Council says that having assessed the plan, it can now go ahead.

An artist's impression of what the play area could look like. Picture: Earth Wrights Ltd

In a decision note issued by the authority it said that the proposal would have no negative impact on the historic site - or the surrounding Shropshire Hills.

It said: "While the introduction of a children's play area and associated works would alter the setting of the heritage assets, the degree of change would be minor and result in a level of visual intrusion that amounts to less than substantial harm.

"The proposed development is located together with the existing car park and café, within an area that already makes a reduced contribution to the assets' significance.

"Views from Stokesay Castle would be partial, with existing vegetation and the restrained materials of the play equipment further mitigating any potential impacts."

It adds that the harm is outweighed by the "clear public benefits of the proposal", including the provision of a children's play area and the "educational value arising from its interpretative design".

The decision concludes: "There would be no adverse impact on the attributes of the surrounding Shropshire Hills National Landscape. The proposed development is therefore acceptable."