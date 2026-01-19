Two weeks of closures planned for resurfacing of south Shropshire road

The C5144 from Dorrington to Betchcott, near Church Stretton, will be closed for several days next month as part of Shropshire Council's resurfacing programme.

Resurfacing will take place along the road between Monday, February 2 and Thursday, February 12.

During the work the road will be closed on weekdays only, from 7am to 5pm.

The C5144 from Dorrington to Betchcott, near Church Stretton, will be closed for several days next month as part of Shropshire Council's resurfacing programme. Photo: Google/One.Network

Church Road, Dorrington, will only be closed from 9.30am to 2.45pm for access to St Edwards Primary School, where access will be only be available from the A49.

During the closures a five-mile signed diversion will be place, directing road users towards the A49 through Leebotwood. Depending on their vehicle type, drivers may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

Residents are being asked not to park on the road during the day, while work is in progress.

During the work, access will be maintained for businesses and residents located within the closure, as well as pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network