Shropshire Council said that the B4368 has been affected from Newcastle to The Anchor pub, on Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms.

It said that there have been a number of issues across the county with staff "working around the clock" to deal with the impact.

It has also urged people still affected by power cuts to contact their electricity distribution network operator.

Earlier today around 1,700 homes in the county were understood to still be without power. See a live power cut map with status updates at powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/power-cut-map/.

A spokesman for the council said: "We've been notified that the B4368 from Newcastle to The Anchor pub, on Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms, has been closed due to a number of fallen trees.

"We've arranged for contractors to attend but the road could be closed for a while. If you're driving, please consider taking an alternative route.

"The recent severe weather has caused disruption to many council services across the county.

"We’re aware of the situation and have been working around the clock to deal with the impact of the weather, and to keep residents and customers informed about any changes to services.

"A big thank you to our highways team for the support they are providing to get people moving over a significantly large area.

"If you are affected by a power outage you should contact the electricity distribution network operator by dialling 105 to give you an easy-to-remember number to call that will put you through to the local people who can help during a power cut.

"If you or someone you care for rely on power for your healthcare, it is sensible to know what to do if the power does go out.

"By making a plan together, you will be better prepared for if things go wrong.

"Sign up for the Priority Services Register in case of power cuts - this is a free service provided by water and power suppliers for older and disabled people, or if you depend on electricity to keep medical or mobility equipment running."

For more information visit the Met Office webpage.