Firefighters tackle chimney blaze in Craven Arms
Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling a chimney fire at a property in Craven Arms on Saturday night.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Newington Way in Craven Arms at around 10.51pm on Saturday, December 3, following reports of a chimney fire.
A crew from Craven Arms Fire Station was sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the firefighters extinguished the blaze and remained on site to check temperatures with a thermal imaging camera.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at just before 1am on Sunday.