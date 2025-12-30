Crash at bridge on busy south Shropshire A-road - firefighters and police called to scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Onibury bridge on the A49 near Craven Arms at around 7.30pm on Monday, December 29, following reports of a collision.

Two crews from Craven Arms fire station were sent to the scene along with officers from West Mercia Police.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place at the bridge over the River Onny for several months, after a tractor collided with the bridge in September

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one vehicle and no people were trapped inside.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 8.17pm.

