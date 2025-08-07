Emergency crews help person from van after it overturned on road in Craven Arms

At 9.07am today (August 7), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a road traffic collision on Brook Road.

Two fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said a van came to a rest on its side. Firefighters used small gear and a short extension ladder to deal with the incident and assisted one person from the vehicle.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 9.15am.