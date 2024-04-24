Water supply problems in Craven Arms area 'should be resolved by 9pm'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The water company says its teams are carrying out some essential repairs and this has had an unanticipated effect on pressure and supply in the area.

The issue first arose at about 4.40pm on Wednesday and engineers are confident this repair will be completed by 9pm.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 9pm."

The Severn Trent incident page should be updated as the repairs happen.