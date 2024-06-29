'A haven for diners and drinkers alike': Shropshire pub celebrates another award win

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon was named number one for the entire region at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024.

The Tally Ho Inn beat off stiff competition to claim the title after being named the winner for Shropshire back in April.

A group of six then made their way to a glitzy award show in London this week where they joined peers and industry leaders to find out who had been crowned best in the West Midlands.

The team led by Sarah Cowley and Mark Harris, who took over the Tally Ho back in July last year, said the win came as a very big surprise.

“We had no idea we were going to win," said Sarah.

The Tally Ho

"It was such a privilege to be recognised as the best in Shropshire in April and such an achievement for our young team.

"So to take home The Best Pub in The West Midlands, it has just blown us away.

"Winning this award is down to our fantastic team of local staff, who have worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months to make this pub really stand out. It's a place people want to visit."

The beer garden

"We hope going forward that it helps shine a light on Shropshire and all that it has to offer, and drives more people to visit this amazing county,"

The Pub and Bar Magazine hosts the annual awards, which rewards the trade for overall retail excellence, best practice and individual entrepreneurship across the UK’s counties.

Inside the pub

The judges said, of the Tally Ho: “ While it may not be the easiest pub to find, once there it is a haven for diners and drinkers alike.

"With crusty cobs on the bar and playing cards on the tables for the locals, this pub offers a warm and cosy atmosphere.

"The food offering tempts out the dive-out diner and really harnesses all that Shropshire has to offer with it’s use of local suppliers. A big well done to this pioneering, independent operation.”