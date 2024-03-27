Council U-turns after asking villagers to traverse dangerous ford following roadworks

Works by Severn Trent Water in Strefford, near Craven Arms, were due to start on Tuesday and would have seen the road from the hamlet that connects it to the A49 closed for three days.

Shropshire Council, which authorised the road closure, told residents they could use the road running east of the village to reconnect to the main road while the three days of water main repairs are carried out.

However, the council has since changed its mind and informed Severn Trent it will have to allow residents through the roadworks when they commence. Seven Trent has also announced that the works have now been postponed until the summer.

Ford at Strefford, Shropshire

The alternative route is down a narrow track with a fast-flowing ford across the route.