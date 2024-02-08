House fire in Craven Arms in early hours of this morning

The incident happened in Brook Road, but was out on arrival of crews, who gave advice to the occupant and dropped off leaflets to neighbouring homes.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.51am on Thursday, February 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Craven Arms.

"Small fire in ground floor of property which was out on arrival. No equipment in use. Crews gave advice and carried out leaflet drop to neighbouring properties."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Church Stretton and Craven Arms. An operations officer was in attendance.