Housing association confirms 'cyber security incident' but can't confirm if tenants' data was lost

Connexus, based in Craven Arms, says its phone lines are up and running, and tenants can still report repairs, access support, and make payments.

"We can confirm that Connexus experienced a cyber security incident in December 2023," the company said in a social media statement on Monday (22).

"We are still working to review what happened. Once we have more exact details we will communicate accordingly.

"Our phone lines are up and running, and you can still report repairs, access support, and make payments.

"There may be some changes to the services you receive. If you have any queries, please do get in touch. You can also visit the Connexus website which contains lots of useful advice and guidance about managing your home and tenancy."

The statement on Facebook added: "Thank you for your patience."

The company has also replied to questions on its Facebook page.

One person asks: "It's been five weeks! Have our details been compromised?"

Connexus replied to that saying: "We are still working to review what happened. Once we have more exact details we will communicate accordingly."

The rural housing group with over 10,500 homes across Shropshire and Herefordshire announced the incident in December.

In statements it said it was a "security incident involving unauthorised access to its systems.”