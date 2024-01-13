Stephen Mark Jones, aged 28, of Dalesbury, Craven Arms, pleaded guilty to failing to give Avon and Somerset Police the name of a driver of a Ford alleged to have been driving at 39mph in a 30mph zone in Bristol on January 13, 2023.

Bath Magistrates Court, sitting on Tuesday, January 9, decided to hand Jones six points on his licence and fine him £369 for the offence. He's also been ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £148 and £110.

Magistrates took Jones's guilty plea into account and ordered him to arrange to pay the £627 balance by February 14, this year.