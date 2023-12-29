Burst water pipe causes supply problems in Craven Arms area

Severn Trent Water says the burst pipe is in Broome Road where they are putting road closures in place to fix the problem.

The company says it is aiming to have supplies back up and running as normal by midday today .

The company says it's "really sorry if you’re still experiencing supply interruptions, this is due to a burst pipe on Broome Road.

"We have traffic management on site setting up road closures so we can carry out some essential repair work.

"The team on site are working as quickly and efficiently as possible and are aiming to have supplies back on as normal by 12pm.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. "

The water company said it was aware of an issue at 3.41am this morning .