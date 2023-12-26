Firefighters rush to early hours kitchen fire in Craven Arms involving 'faulty' kitchen appliance

The blaze happened at a home in Clun Road, Craven Arms just after midnight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that all the people inside the property "were accounted for".

A spokeswoman said: "At 12.04am on Tuesday, December 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire in Craven Arms .

"Fire in domestic property caused by faulty kitchen appliance. Crews used four breathing apparatus, one extended hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Church Stretton and Craven Arms. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.