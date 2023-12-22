Car overturns in crash on Shropshire country lane

Emergency services were called to the scene near Craven Arms on Friday morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the scene on Long Lane, in Cheney Longville, at around 9am.

Two women in the car were assessed by medics and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midland Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of single vehicle RTC near to Long Lane, Cheney Longville, at 9.01am.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. On their arrival they discovered a car that had overturned and two patients, both women. They were both assessed and discharged at the scene."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: We were called to Cheney Longville this morning following a report of a single-vehicle collision.

"Nobody was seriously injured and no arrests have been made."