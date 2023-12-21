Housing association to run emergency repair service over Christmas following technology "incident"

Connexus is still currently investigating the incident which caused it to go offline on Monday (18) as a "precaution".

Based in Craven Arms, Connexus has given no more details of the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson for the rural housing group with over 10,500 homes across Shropshire and Herefordshire says: "Connexus is currently investigating an IT incident. As a precautionary measure we have taken our systems offline.

"We will continue to operate our emergency repair service over the Christmas break."

It added that tenants who have already made a booking with our team will either see their appointments attended or the company will rearrange the appointment for the new year.

In a statement on its website the company says people can still call and email Connexus and its out of hours service remains fully operational.

"Your safety is our priority, and we ask that you remain vigilant over this festive period," said the spokesperson.

"Please reach out to our team if you have any questions or concerns.

"We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We look forward to an exciting 2024."