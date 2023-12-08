Plans to mark the life of friend of Shropshire wildlife who has died aged 79

Trevor Leese was described as an "inspirational" amateur wildlife photographer, butterfly enthusiast and one of the founding members of Wild About Westhope – a local wilding project.

Mr Leese died after suffering from an aneurysm and he had also endured a long battle with cancer.

Friends of Mr Leese say his memory will live on and there are plans to name an area of the wildlife project at Westhope after him. He was interred at Westhope Natural Burial Ground on November 15.

Mr Leese had lived and worked in Westhope, near Craven Arms, for almost 20 years and "injected a vital mix of knowledge and passion into his residency".

He assisted at Westhope College in many different ways over the years and recently became a trustee and worked hard on the estate whilst monitoring the area’s vast array of flora and fauna.

Anne Dyer, a close friend, said: "He was a genuine friend to many of the people that live in and around Westhope and was passionate about preserving the landscape for future generations to enjoy.

"Wild About Westhope is looking at a number of ways to pay tribute to Trevor and one of these will be naming an area of the wilding project in his name."

Trevor could regularly be seen walking his dog Suki over the meadows.

He is survived by his faithful canine companion, who has joined his son, Justin and now lives in Wales.

"Both will be sadly missed," said Anne Dyer.