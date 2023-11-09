Shropshire Star
Crew tackles fire inside car in Craven Arms

Firefighters were called to a small fire in the interior of a car on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a small blaze in the interior of a car on Wednesday evening

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a car fire on Clay Lane, in Craven Arms, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

One crew attended the scene from Craven Arms station, where they found a small fire "limited to [the] interior of one private car".

The firefighters used a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received at 8.06pm.

