Police close south Shropshire rural road after one-vehicle crash

Police have closed a road in south Shropshire as emergency services attend a single-vehicle crash.

Firefighters joined the police and ambulance services in attendance to a collision, involving one car, on the B4368 on Monday afternoon.

Reports of a single-vehicle RTC were received by Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service at around 12.10pm.

The incident took place between Little Brampton and Aston on Clun, west of Craven Arms.

Police reported the road was closed around 1pm and advised drivers to find alternative routes.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for further information.

