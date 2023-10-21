Kayakers spotted paddling across country road in south Shropshire

Kayakers managed to make the most of the heavy rain that Shropshire has seen as a result of Storm Babet.

Kayakers on the road towards Craven Arms
Two kayakers were spotted paddling across a country road by a driver who was on his way home on Friday afternoon.

Travelling from Craven Arms, the driver stopped to take a photo of the pair near the abattoir.

The driver said: "Initially they stopped traffic because they were crossing, but they cleared the route so I could pass by them.

"They were having fun in the waters so it's a positive side of what we have had."

Shropshire has experienced heavy downpours of rain, as well as fast-flowing floodwater as a result of Storm Babet.

A yellow weather warning for rain was in place throughout Friday, during which an estimated one month's worth of rain fell.

