Police shut road near Craven Arms after oil spill

By Megan JonesCraven ArmsPublished:

Police temporarily closed a road in south Shropshire after an oil spill.

Emergency workers at the scene. Photo: South Shropshire SNT.
Emergency workers at the scene. Photo: South Shropshire SNT.

Officers from South Shropshire SNT warned of a temporary road closure on the B4370 in Horderley, near Craven Arms, after being called to an oil spill.

The road was closed at around 11am on Thursday whilst highways officers treated the road surface.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved hydraulic oil, and advised drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News