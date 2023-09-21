Police shut road near Craven Arms after oil spill

Officers from South Shropshire SNT warned of a temporary road closure on the B4370 in Horderley, near Craven Arms, after being called to an oil spill.
The road was closed at around 11am on Thursday whilst highways officers treated the road surface.
A police spokesperson said the incident involved hydraulic oil, and advised drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.