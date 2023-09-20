An attendee of Home Instead Shrewsbury, Ludlow & Oswestry Companionship Cafés.

The team at Home Instead Shrewsbury, Ludlow & Oswestry is on hand to give support to people who want to learn how to book a GP appointment online or stay connected with family and friends.

Rachael Griffiths, owner at Home Instead Shrewsbury, Ludlow & Oswestry, said: “Navigating the online world can be daunting, especially for those less acquainted with technology.

"In this digital age, virtually every aspect of our lives, from managing finances through online banking to maintaining connections with loved ones, relies on technology.

"It's essential to acknowledge that there exists a generation of individuals who may not feel entirely comfortable with using technology, and for them, tech support sessions can be incredibly valuable in simplifying their daily lives.

“Our Companionship Cafés offer a welcoming environment where older individuals are taught how to use tech safely and how to not be afraid of using it to their advantage.

"Whether you're just embarking on your digital journey, intrigued by the vast possibilities the internet offers, or you already possess a wealth of technological knowledge and are looking to enhance your iPad experience, our sessions are tailored to meet your needs.

“Don't hesitate to join us and explore the digital world with confidence. Our friendly team is here to support you and your loved ones every step of the way.”

Home Instead says that according to Age UK, 42 per cent of over 75s don’t go online due to lack of knowledge, mistrust, or not having access to technology.

Home Instead is also keen to show what the common online scams are, as well as how to identify and report them.

The café is possible thanks to Home Instead Charities. It provides grants to initiatives that help ageing adults have an enjoyable life and stay connected to others in the community.

Using funds provided by The Access Foundation, Home Instead Charities has been able to purchase devices such as laptops and iPads for older people to use at the various companionship cafés which have been set up across the UK.

Everyone who visits the companionship café is treated to complimentary cake and a drink of their choice.

The cafés are completely free and welcome all older adults in the community.

They will run on a Tuesday morning between 10-12 located at the Home Instead community hub in Craven Arms on a bi-weekly basis.

Home Instead delivers care to older people in their own homes, removing the need to move to into residential care.