Elderly couple unable to top up electricity in cashless Craven Arms

There is a lack of ATMs in Craven Arms

Philip Dunne MP said access to cash remains a concern for many in rural areas such as South Shropshire and has backed Government measures introduced last month.

His words come after a constituent of Mr Dunne said his elderly in-laws were left with no electricity due to there being limited access to cash in Craven Arms.

The man, who didn't want to be named, said his ageing parents-in-law were unable to top up their electric due to the lack of banks, building societies and ATMs in the market town.

He said his in-laws asked him for his help after being told they could not top up their electricity card with a debit card.

"They are both in their 80s and needed to top up. We checked the Pay Point website where it lists the shops where you can top up electric, and it identified a shop," he said. "But the shopkeeper there said they could not take debit cards for payment.

"The problem is there isn't a single bank or building society or anywhere we could find to get any cash out in Craven Arms."

He said he eventually had to drive from Much Wenlock to top his in-laws electricity up, but he said a lack of access to cash is only going to get worse for people.

"We seem to be moving towards a cashless society but issues like this are going to continue to arise across the county as more places stop accepting cash," he said.

"My parents in law are in their 80s and were left with no heat and no way to cook, so how many more places are there in the county where getting cash is nearly impossible?

He said wrote to Philip Dunne about his concerns.

The Conservative MP for Ludlow told the Shropshire Star that new powers introduced by the Government last month should help future access to cash.

Mr Dunne said: “Access to cash remains a concern for many rural areas across England, South Shropshire included. I have made no secret of my feeling that banks have let down customers when they have closed the last bank branch in town.

"The Government last month announced new powers for the Financial Conduct Authority to protect access to cash, including stipulations that when cash services are withdrawn there should already be replacement services in place.