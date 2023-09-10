Imposing Old Post Office building in Craven Arms is on the property market

The Old Post Office, in Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms, is on the A49 close to the town's main facilities.
Property agents describe the 2,375 sq ft (221 sq m) building as a substantial detached building with brick elevations under a pitched, slate tiled roof.
There is a secure car park to the side and small lawn area to the front.
It is being marketed by Cooper Green Pooks of Barker Street, Shrewsbury and on Rightmove for a long-term lease at £1,188 pcm (£14,250 per annum) with terms to be agreed.
"The good natural light is augmented by strip lighting throughout and heating is provided via a wet radiator system," say the agents.
For more information call James Satoor on 07494 328693 / 01743 276617 or email james.satoor@cgpooks.co.uk.
Interested parties can also contact Andrew Birtwistle on 01743 276666 / 07775 703246 or by emailing ab@cgpooks.co.uk.