Imposing Old Post Office building in Craven Arms is on the property market

The Old Post Office stands in a prominent position off the A49. Picture: Rightmove/Cooper Green Pooks

The Old Post Office, in Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms, is on the A49 close to the town's main facilities.

Property agents describe the 2,375 sq ft (221 sq m) building as a substantial detached building with brick elevations under a pitched, slate tiled roof.

Inside the Old Post Office. Picture: Rightmove/Cooper Green Pooks

There is a secure car park to the side and small lawn area to the front.

It is being marketed by Cooper Green Pooks of Barker Street, Shrewsbury and on Rightmove for a long-term lease at £1,188 pcm (£14,250 per annum) with terms to be agreed.

"The good natural light is augmented by strip lighting throughout and heating is provided via a wet radiator system," say the agents.

For more information call James Satoor on 07494 328693 / 01743 276617 or email james.satoor@cgpooks.co.uk.