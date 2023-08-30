Lots to celebrate in Westhope as village hall gears up for its 100th anniversary

Photo: Westhope Village Hall/Facebook

And those volunteers who put their heart and soul into keeping Westhope Village Hall running have just celebrated a milestone with the completion of another phase of its refurbishment.

The committee for the hall, in Westhope near Craven Arms, reports that a new kitchen and new water heating system have been installed while the toilets have been upgraded.

A spokesperson for the hall said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to all our working parties which has made this possible.

"They have worked tirelessly to prepare the hall ready for the tradesmen and then to prepare it again ready for our skittles evening on August 12."

The works were completed in a very tight timescale but that is not the end of the matter.

"We now have to continue our fundraising for the next stage to decorate the outside of the village hall.

"Next year the hall will be 100 years old and we plan to celebrate and have a party for all the community, and those that have supported the hall throughout the years."

In the meantime there is a busy events diary in September with whist drives every Monday from 7.15pm (£3 entry, all abilities welcome).

There's also yoga every Wednesday with the very popular experienced tutor Sue Pugh 4.15pm to 5.15 pm. Enquiries to phone number 07860 447397.

A community lunch on Thursday September 7 will include a two-course meal followed by tea/coffee for only £10.

The next day a skittles evening promises lots of fun and a licensed bar and refreshments have been organised.

The hall's annual meeting will be held from 7pm on Tuesday, September 19 and ideas for future events will be welcomed.