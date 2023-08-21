Serious crash will keep A49 shut for several hours as heavy delays build in both directions

By Emma Walker Craven ArmsPublished:

The A49 in Shropshire is closed due to a serious crash with the road set to be closed for several hours.

Emergency services are on the scene but traffic is building in both directions.

Traffic is building in both directions.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The A49 in Shropshire is closed between the B4370 in Marshbook and B4368 in Craven Arms due to a serious crash.

"Emergency services are on the scene. Traffic building in both directions. The road is likely to be closed for several hours."

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News