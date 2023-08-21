Serious crash will keep A49 shut for several hours as heavy delays build in both directions

Emergency services are on the scene but traffic is building in both directions.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "The A49 in Shropshire is closed between the B4370 in Marshbook and B4368 in Craven Arms due to a serious crash.
"Emergency services are on the scene. Traffic building in both directions. The road is likely to be closed for several hours."
The #A49 in #Shropshire is closed between the #B4370 #Marshbrook and #B4368 #CravenArms due to a serious collision.
