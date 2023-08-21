Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after A49 crash

The A49 between the B4370 in Marshbook and B4368 was closed for several hours on Monday morning following the incident, but was reopened around 9.25am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called out around 5.42am following the incident involving the motorcyclist and the HGV and have transported the injured biker to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.42am to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a HGV at the junction of the A489 and the A49 in Craven Arms.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries.